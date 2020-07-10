All apartments in Aberdeen
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

422 MIDDELTON LANE

422 Middleton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

422 Middleton Lane, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bedroom 3.5 bath town home available for immediate move in! Come see this great home! Kitchen features matching black appliances and an island! Professionally managed. Pets ok case by case!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 MIDDELTON LANE have any available units?
422 MIDDELTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 MIDDELTON LANE have?
Some of 422 MIDDELTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 MIDDELTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
422 MIDDELTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 MIDDELTON LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 MIDDELTON LANE is pet friendly.
Does 422 MIDDELTON LANE offer parking?
No, 422 MIDDELTON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 422 MIDDELTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 MIDDELTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 MIDDELTON LANE have a pool?
No, 422 MIDDELTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 422 MIDDELTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 422 MIDDELTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 422 MIDDELTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 MIDDELTON LANE has units with dishwashers.

