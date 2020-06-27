358 STRATFORD AVENUE

*Now Available* 4 bedroom 2 Bath home in Aberdenn. Home has been freshly painted with new carpet. Home has a deck off of the living room/dining room, fenced backyard, and parking for 2 cars in driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
