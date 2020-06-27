All apartments in Aberdeen
Find more places like 358 STRATFORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aberdeen, MD
/
358 STRATFORD AVENUE
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:54 AM

358 STRATFORD AVENUE

358 Stratford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aberdeen
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

358 Stratford Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
*Now Available* 4 bedroom 2 Bath home in Aberdenn. Home has been freshly painted with new carpet. Home has a deck off of the living room/dining room, fenced backyard, and parking for 2 cars in driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 STRATFORD AVENUE have any available units?
358 STRATFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 358 STRATFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 358 STRATFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 STRATFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
358 STRATFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 STRATFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 358 STRATFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aberdeen.
Does 358 STRATFORD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 358 STRATFORD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 358 STRATFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 358 STRATFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 STRATFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 358 STRATFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 358 STRATFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 358 STRATFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 358 STRATFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 358 STRATFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr
Aberdeen, MD 21001

Similar Pages

Aberdeen 1 BedroomsAberdeen 2 Bedrooms
Aberdeen Apartments with ParkingAberdeen Dog Friendly Apartments
Aberdeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PAOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDNewark, DEWest Chester, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDCrofton, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MD
New Castle, DEElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDLansdowne, MDParole, MDDowningtown, PARossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDCoatesville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County