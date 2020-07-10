**FREE RENT THROUGH 3/15! Remaining March rent and security deposit due at lease signing.** Come see this great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Awesome unique layout offers a private bathroom for each bedroom. Upper level loft area bedroom features vaulted ceiling and vinyl flooring. Large lr/dr combo! Kitchen opens up into lr/dr for a great open feel. Pets okay case by case! Professionally managed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 356 UNION STREET have any available units?
356 UNION STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 UNION STREET have?
Some of 356 UNION STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 UNION STREET currently offering any rent specials?
356 UNION STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 UNION STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 UNION STREET is pet friendly.
Does 356 UNION STREET offer parking?
No, 356 UNION STREET does not offer parking.
Does 356 UNION STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 UNION STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 UNION STREET have a pool?
No, 356 UNION STREET does not have a pool.
Does 356 UNION STREET have accessible units?
No, 356 UNION STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 356 UNION STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 UNION STREET has units with dishwashers.
