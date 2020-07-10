356 UNION STREET

Amenities

**FREE RENT THROUGH 3/15! Remaining March rent and security deposit due at lease signing.** Come see this great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Awesome unique layout offers a private bathroom for each bedroom. Upper level loft area bedroom features vaulted ceiling and vinyl flooring. Large lr/dr combo! Kitchen opens up into lr/dr for a great open feel. Pets okay case by case! Professionally managed!