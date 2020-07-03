All apartments in Aberdeen
338 Old Post Road
338 Old Post Road

338 North Post Road · No Longer Available
Location

338 North Post Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 BR 1 Bath home available now - What a cute home! Cozy 2 Bedroom home convenient to APG and I-95. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. Pet-friendly.

(RLNE4548352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Old Post Road have any available units?
338 Old Post Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
Is 338 Old Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
338 Old Post Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Old Post Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Old Post Road is pet friendly.
Does 338 Old Post Road offer parking?
No, 338 Old Post Road does not offer parking.
Does 338 Old Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Old Post Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Old Post Road have a pool?
No, 338 Old Post Road does not have a pool.
Does 338 Old Post Road have accessible units?
No, 338 Old Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Old Post Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Old Post Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Old Post Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Old Post Road does not have units with air conditioning.

