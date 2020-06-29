Rent Calculator
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM
137 Osborn Road
137 Osborne Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
137 Osborne Rd, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute 3BR 1Ba home in Aberdeen seconds from APG - Super cute 3BR 1Ba home in Aberdeen seconds from APG. Wall-to-wall carpet, with recent updates.
(RLNE5164171)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 137 Osborn Road have any available units?
137 Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aberdeen, MD
.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aberdeen Rent Report
.
Is 137 Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
137 Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Osborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Osborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 137 Osborn Road offer parking?
No, 137 Osborn Road does not offer parking.
Does 137 Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 137 Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 137 Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 137 Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Osborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Osborn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Osborn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
