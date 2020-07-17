All apartments in Worcester
Find more places like 891 June St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Worcester, MA
/
891 June St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

891 June St

891 June Street · (508) 459-5522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Worcester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

891 June Street, Worcester, MA 01602
Tatnuck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEW LISTING - 891 June Street, Worcester - Property Id: 311357

General Details
Laundry - Washer/Dryer Hookup, Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Decorative Fireplace, Bright, Additional Storage, Built-Ins, Large Unit, Luxury Apartment, Freshly Painted

Kitchen Details
Renovated Kitchen, Eat-In, Dishwasher, Electric Range

Bathroom Details
Renovated Bath, Tub, Tiled Bathroom

Parking Details
Parking Type - Outside
Parking Availability - Available
Parking Option - Direct Access

Building Details
Floor - 1st, Unit placement - Front

Outdoor Details
Private Deck, Front Porch, Back Porch

Utilities Details
Heat - Gas
Hot Water - Gas

Fees Details
Lease Term - Year
First Month's Rent - $1800
Last Month's Rent - $1800
Security Deposit - $1800
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/891-june-st-worcester-ma/311357
Property Id 311357

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 June St have any available units?
891 June St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 891 June St have?
Some of 891 June St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 June St currently offering any rent specials?
891 June St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 June St pet-friendly?
No, 891 June St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 891 June St offer parking?
Yes, 891 June St offers parking.
Does 891 June St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 891 June St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 June St have a pool?
No, 891 June St does not have a pool.
Does 891 June St have accessible units?
No, 891 June St does not have accessible units.
Does 891 June St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 891 June St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 891 June St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive
Worcester, MA 01612
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave
Worcester, MA 01545
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave
Worcester, MA 01604
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street
Worcester, MA 01608
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr
Worcester, MA 01545

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 Bedrooms
Worcester Apartments with ParkingWorcester Dog Friendly Apartments
Worcester Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MA
Springfield, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadmeadow Brook

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
University of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic Institute
Quinsigamond Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity