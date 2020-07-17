Amenities
NEW LISTING - 891 June Street, Worcester - Property Id: 311357
General Details
Laundry - Washer/Dryer Hookup, Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Decorative Fireplace, Bright, Additional Storage, Built-Ins, Large Unit, Luxury Apartment, Freshly Painted
Kitchen Details
Renovated Kitchen, Eat-In, Dishwasher, Electric Range
Bathroom Details
Renovated Bath, Tub, Tiled Bathroom
Parking Details
Parking Type - Outside
Parking Availability - Available
Parking Option - Direct Access
Building Details
Floor - 1st, Unit placement - Front
Outdoor Details
Private Deck, Front Porch, Back Porch
Utilities Details
Heat - Gas
Hot Water - Gas
Fees Details
Lease Term - Year
First Month's Rent - $1800
Last Month's Rent - $1800
Security Deposit - $1800
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/891-june-st-worcester-ma/311357
Property Id 311357
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5955699)