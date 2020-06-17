All apartments in Worcester
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

8 Grafton Stree Grafton St.

8 Grafton Street · (617) 642-6076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA 01604
Green Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. have any available units?
8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worcester, MA.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. have?
Some of 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. pet-friendly?
No, 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. offer parking?
No, 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. does not offer parking.
Does 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. have a pool?
No, 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. have accessible units?
No, 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Grafton Stree Grafton St. has units with dishwashers.

