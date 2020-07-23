All apartments in Worcester
71 Esther St

71 Esther Street · (508) 595-9900
Location

71 Esther Street, Worcester, MA 01607
Vernon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
playground
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Not much in the city at this price!! This second floor one bedroom apartment in a 2 unit building is tuck away behind the three family on the same lot. Fresh paint throughout, new flooring in kitchen, economical gas heat, gas hot water tank, vinyl replacements windows, updated electrical,private porch area and one off street parking space. This is one of two units available in this building!! Conveniently located to highway access 146,290 MA Pike, Walmart shopping plaza and Vernon Hill playground.~~~~Showings Sunday 7/19/20 from 11-12pm Must wear mask. One party per unit at a time~~Adhere to Covid 19 guidelines

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Esther St have any available units?
71 Esther St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Esther St have?
Some of 71 Esther St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Esther St currently offering any rent specials?
71 Esther St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Esther St pet-friendly?
No, 71 Esther St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 71 Esther St offer parking?
Yes, 71 Esther St offers parking.
Does 71 Esther St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Esther St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Esther St have a pool?
No, 71 Esther St does not have a pool.
Does 71 Esther St have accessible units?
No, 71 Esther St does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Esther St have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Esther St does not have units with dishwashers.
