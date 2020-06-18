All apartments in Worcester
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

4 Ferdinand St.

4 Ferdinand Street · (774) 230-3840
Location

4 Ferdinand Street, Worcester, MA 01603
Columbus Park

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Very nice two bedroom in Columbus Park. Living room and dining room, renovated kitchen with dishwasher.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4 Ferdinand St. have any available units?
4 Ferdinand St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worcester, MA.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Ferdinand St. have?
Some of 4 Ferdinand St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Ferdinand St. currently offering any rent specials?
4 Ferdinand St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Ferdinand St. pet-friendly?
No, 4 Ferdinand St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 4 Ferdinand St. offer parking?
No, 4 Ferdinand St. does not offer parking.
Does 4 Ferdinand St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Ferdinand St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Ferdinand St. have a pool?
No, 4 Ferdinand St. does not have a pool.
Does 4 Ferdinand St. have accessible units?
No, 4 Ferdinand St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Ferdinand St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Ferdinand St. has units with dishwashers.

