21 Rena St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

21 Rena St

21 Rena Street · (508) 459-5522
Location

21 Rena Street, Worcester, MA 01604
Lake Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING - 21 Rena St, Worcester - Property Id: 311349

General Details
Laundry - Washer/Dryer in Unit, High Ceilings, Carpeted Bedrooms, Detail, Bright, Large Unit

Kitchen Details
Eat-In, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Tiled Kitchen

Bathroom Details
Renovated Bath, Tub, Tiled Bathroom

Parking Details
Parking Type - Outside
Parking Availability - Available
Parking Option - Street

Building Details
Floor - 3rd

Outdoor Details
Front Porch, Back Porch

Utilities Details
Heat - Gas
Hot Water - Gas

Fees Details
Lease Term - Year
First Month's Rent - $1300
Last Month's Rent - $1300
Security Deposit - $
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/21-rena-st-worcester-ma/311349
Property Id 311349

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Rena St have any available units?
21 Rena St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Rena St have?
Some of 21 Rena St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Rena St currently offering any rent specials?
21 Rena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Rena St pet-friendly?
No, 21 Rena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worcester.
Does 21 Rena St offer parking?
Yes, 21 Rena St offers parking.
Does 21 Rena St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Rena St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Rena St have a pool?
No, 21 Rena St does not have a pool.
Does 21 Rena St have accessible units?
No, 21 Rena St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Rena St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Rena St has units with dishwashers.
