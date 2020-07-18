Amenities
Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING - 21 Rena St, Worcester - Property Id: 311349
General Details
Laundry - Washer/Dryer in Unit, High Ceilings, Carpeted Bedrooms, Detail, Bright, Large Unit
Kitchen Details
Eat-In, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Tiled Kitchen
Bathroom Details
Renovated Bath, Tub, Tiled Bathroom
Parking Details
Parking Type - Outside
Parking Availability - Available
Parking Option - Street
Building Details
Floor - 3rd
Outdoor Details
Front Porch, Back Porch
Utilities Details
Heat - Gas
Hot Water - Gas
Fees Details
Lease Term - Year
First Month's Rent - $1300
Last Month's Rent - $1300
Security Deposit - $
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/21-rena-st-worcester-ma/311349
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5955669)