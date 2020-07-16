132 June Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Location! Location! Location! This four room, two bedroom, 1 bath, lower level apartment is located on beautiful June Street! This west side locale offers you two car, off street parking, sidewalks, and easy access to all area amenities. Close proximity to Worcester State University, & WPI. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. No smoking. Please complete the attached Rental Application and bring it with you. Each adult applicant must complete an application. Tenant applicants must also provide a current credit report from one of the three major credit bureaus only. No credit karma reports etc... Unit is nicely updated in a legal three family home.