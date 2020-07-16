All apartments in Worcester
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:34 PM

132 June Street

132 June Street · (617) 908-3310
Location

132 June Street, Worcester, MA 01602
Beaver Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Location! Location! Location! This four room, two bedroom, 1 bath, lower level apartment is located on beautiful June Street! This west side locale offers you two car, off street parking, sidewalks, and easy access to all area amenities. Close proximity to Worcester State University, & WPI. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. No smoking. Please complete the attached Rental Application and bring it with you. Each adult applicant must complete an application. Tenant applicants must also provide a current credit report from one of the three major credit bureaus only. No credit karma reports etc... Unit is nicely updated in a legal three family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 June Street have any available units?
132 June Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Worcester, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Worcester Rent Report.
Is 132 June Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 June Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 June Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 June Street is pet friendly.
Does 132 June Street offer parking?
Yes, 132 June Street offers parking.
Does 132 June Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 June Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 June Street have a pool?
No, 132 June Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 June Street have accessible units?
No, 132 June Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 June Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 June Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 June Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 June Street does not have units with air conditioning.
