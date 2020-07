Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed business center conference room coffee bar 24hr maintenance lobby pet friendly

Located at the intersection of Rt. 93 and Rt. 95, nine miles north of Boston, Washington Crossing offers an unparalleled combination of luxury and convenience. Beautifully landscaped grounds create a wonderful living environment. You'll find every amenity you could want, including a 24-hour fitness facility, movie theater and resort-style pool/Jacuzzi. Fine dining, shopping and entertainment are at your doorstep.