12 Emerson Rd 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom Apt. near the city - Property Id: 299420



Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with off-street parking. A commuter friendly location into Boston with less than a block away bus stop offering quick access to the Orient Heights MBTA train station (blue line), just stops from downtown Boston. The space is equipped with an updated bathroom with walk in shower, a spacious living room and dinning room, 2 equally-sized bedrooms and oversized balcony. There are hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, Plenty of off street parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299420

Property Id 299420



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850923)