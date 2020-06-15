All apartments in Winthrop Town
12 Emerson Rd 1

12 Emerson Road · No Longer Available
Location

12 Emerson Road, Winthrop Town, MA 02152
Court Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom Apt. near the city - Property Id: 299420

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with off-street parking. A commuter friendly location into Boston with less than a block away bus stop offering quick access to the Orient Heights MBTA train station (blue line), just stops from downtown Boston. The space is equipped with an updated bathroom with walk in shower, a spacious living room and dinning room, 2 equally-sized bedrooms and oversized balcony. There are hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, Plenty of off street parking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Emerson Rd 1 have any available units?
12 Emerson Rd 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winthrop Town, MA.
What amenities does 12 Emerson Rd 1 have?
Some of 12 Emerson Rd 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Emerson Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12 Emerson Rd 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Emerson Rd 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12 Emerson Rd 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winthrop Town.
Does 12 Emerson Rd 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12 Emerson Rd 1 does offer parking.
Does 12 Emerson Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Emerson Rd 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Emerson Rd 1 have a pool?
No, 12 Emerson Rd 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12 Emerson Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 12 Emerson Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Emerson Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Emerson Rd 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Emerson Rd 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Emerson Rd 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
