Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Cohasset

155 King St · (469) 294-8584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA 02025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24S-2402 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 02A-213 · Avail. now

$2,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 28S-2824 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1193 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30B-35 · Avail. Aug 28

$3,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1613 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Cohasset.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Located in a prestigious South Shore community, Avalon Cohasset offers luxurious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes in a village-style setting. Apartments and townhomes feature gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts with walk-in closets and the ease of maintenance-free living. Select apartments feature lofts, additional storage, direct-access garage parking and spectacular ocean views. Heated outdoor swimming pool. Resident clubhouse. State-of-the-art fitness center. Expansive outdoor living space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: No application fee
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $25 key fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: unassigned surface parking spaces: included in lease; attached garage: included in lease (select units) detached garage: $200/month.
Storage Details: Garage: $200/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Cohasset have any available units?
Avalon Cohasset has 5 units available starting at $2,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Cohasset have?
Some of Avalon Cohasset's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Cohasset currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Cohasset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Cohasset pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Cohasset is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Cohasset offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Cohasset offers parking.
Does Avalon Cohasset have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Cohasset offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Cohasset have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Cohasset has a pool.
Does Avalon Cohasset have accessible units?
No, Avalon Cohasset does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Cohasset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Cohasset has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Cohasset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Cohasset has units with air conditioning.
