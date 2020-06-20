All apartments in Weymouth Town
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 AM

278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front

278 Washington Street · (781) 534-9009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

278 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA 02188
Weymouth Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Newer construction. Open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout with many windows to allow in natural light. The kitchen, with its granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal complete the living space. The master bedroom includes private access to tiled bathroom and a 5 x 9 tiled walk in closet, outfitted with custom shelving and full size stackable washer dryer. This unit features additional walk in storage closet! WiFi included, tenants responsible for utilities. Two off street parking spots included. No pets or smoking.
Built in 2018. Walk to redeveloping Weymouth Landing's restaurants and shops, On the bus line, and minutes from the Commuter rail, Route 3 and South Shore Hospital. Fully protected building with automatic sprinkler system and fire alarm. Two dedicated parking spots included with each unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front have any available units?
278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front have?
Some of 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front currently offering any rent specials?
278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front pet-friendly?
No, 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weymouth Town.
Does 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front offer parking?
Yes, 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front does offer parking.
Does 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front have a pool?
No, 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front does not have a pool.
Does 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front have accessible units?
No, 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front has units with air conditioning.
