278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Newer construction. Open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout with many windows to allow in natural light. The kitchen, with its granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal complete the living space. The master bedroom includes private access to tiled bathroom and a 5 x 9 tiled walk in closet, outfitted with custom shelving and full size stackable washer dryer. This unit features additional walk in storage closet! WiFi included, tenants responsible for utilities. Two off street parking spots included. No pets or smoking.

Built in 2018. Walk to redeveloping Weymouth Landing's restaurants and shops, On the bus line, and minutes from the Commuter rail, Route 3 and South Shore Hospital. Fully protected building with automatic sprinkler system and fire alarm. Two dedicated parking spots included with each unit.