120 Burkhall St Unit 211

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

NO BROKER FEE!

NO UNDERGRADS!



UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH



CAT FEE: $35/MONTH

DOG FEE: $50/MONTH



CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS)



Apartment Features

Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light

Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining areas *

Walk-in closets

Fully equipped kitchens w/ upscale finishes

Granite countertops

Stainless appliances

Spa-inspired bathrooms w/ cultured marble countertops

Ceramic tile floors

Luxe tubs and showers

Washers and dryers in-unit

Balconies and patios *

*Select homes



Building Features

BRAND NEW APARTMENTS!

Smoke Free Apartment Community

Pool and sun deck

Private natural havens, including landscaped courtyards

Resident clubroom, complete with catering kitchen

Casual workspace and conference room

Dog wash station and exercise area

Outdoor lounge with fire pit and grilling stations

Amazon Hub universal package system

Underground garage parking in select buildings

Fully equipped fitness center

Online service requests

Online payments

Proud affiliate of the NAA

Professionally managed by Dolben



Location and Transportation

Close to Boston

Near Highway



Pictures may not reflect exact available floor plan in building.

Availability, Special, and Prices are subject to change without notice.

Advertised price includes rent special.



