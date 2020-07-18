All apartments in Weymouth Town
120 Burkhall St Unit 211

120 Burkhall Street · (401) 237-0566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA 02190
South Weymouth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
NO BROKER FEE!
NO UNDERGRADS!

UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH

CAT FEE: $35/MONTH
DOG FEE: $50/MONTH

CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS)

Apartment Features
Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light
Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining areas *
Walk-in closets
Fully equipped kitchens w/ upscale finishes
Granite countertops
Stainless appliances
Spa-inspired bathrooms w/ cultured marble countertops
Ceramic tile floors
Luxe tubs and showers
Washers and dryers in-unit
Balconies and patios *
*Select homes

Building Features
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS!
Smoke Free Apartment Community
Pool and sun deck
Private natural havens, including landscaped courtyards
Resident clubroom, complete with catering kitchen
Casual workspace and conference room
Dog wash station and exercise area
Outdoor lounge with fire pit and grilling stations
Amazon Hub universal package system
Underground garage parking in select buildings
Fully equipped fitness center
Online service requests
Online payments
Proud affiliate of the NAA
Professionally managed by Dolben

Location and Transportation
Close to Boston
Near Highway

Pictures may not reflect exact available floor plan in building.
Availability, Special, and Prices are subject to change without notice.
Advertised price includes rent special.

(RLNE5825594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 have any available units?
120 Burkhall St Unit 211 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 have?
Some of 120 Burkhall St Unit 211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Burkhall St Unit 211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 is pet friendly.
Does 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 offer parking?
Yes, 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 offers parking.
Does 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 have a pool?
Yes, 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 has a pool.
Does 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 have accessible units?
No, 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Burkhall St Unit 211 has units with air conditioning.
