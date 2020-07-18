120 Burkhall St Unit 211

Amenities
NO BROKER FEE!
NO UNDERGRADS!
UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH
CAT FEE: $35/MONTH
DOG FEE: $50/MONTH
CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS)
Apartment Features
Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light
Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining areas *
Walk-in closets
Fully equipped kitchens w/ upscale finishes
Granite countertops
Stainless appliances
Spa-inspired bathrooms w/ cultured marble countertops
Ceramic tile floors
Luxe tubs and showers
Washers and dryers in-unit
Balconies and patios *
*Select homes
Building Features
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS!
Smoke Free Apartment Community
Pool and sun deck
Private natural havens, including landscaped courtyards
Resident clubroom, complete with catering kitchen
Casual workspace and conference room
Dog wash station and exercise area
Outdoor lounge with fire pit and grilling stations
Amazon Hub universal package system
Underground garage parking in select buildings
Fully equipped fitness center
Online service requests
Online payments
Proud affiliate of the NAA
Professionally managed by Dolben
Location and Transportation
Close to Boston
Near Highway
