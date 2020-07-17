All apartments in Westfield
Last updated June 29 2020 at 7:05 AM

150 Hillside Road

150 Hillside Road · (413) 246-2894
Location

150 Hillside Road, Westfield, MA 01085
Bush Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Amazing fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Westfield. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: internet and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Oct 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jeffrey Passo at 413-246-2894 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Hillside Road have any available units?
150 Hillside Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Hillside Road have?
Some of 150 Hillside Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Hillside Road currently offering any rent specials?
150 Hillside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Hillside Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Hillside Road is pet friendly.
Does 150 Hillside Road offer parking?
Yes, 150 Hillside Road offers parking.
Does 150 Hillside Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Hillside Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Hillside Road have a pool?
No, 150 Hillside Road does not have a pool.
Does 150 Hillside Road have accessible units?
No, 150 Hillside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Hillside Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Hillside Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Hillside Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Hillside Road has units with air conditioning.
