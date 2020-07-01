All apartments in Westborough
The Residences at Westborough Station

Open Now until 5pm
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr · (508) 859-7907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA 01581

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 524 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 533 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1037 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 631 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at Westborough Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
basketball court
community garden
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...everything you need and love is just minutes away. Westborough is also home to a top nationally-ranked local school system. The Residences at Westborough Station offers an exciting standard of apartment living that can't be found elsewhere.Unrivaled quality, endless comforts, and gracious apartment living is what you'll find at The Residences at Westborough Station. Our impressive selection of beautifully designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans offer residents the perfect blend of modern architectural design, and charming interiors that will impress those with even the most refined tastes. Our apartment homes are thoughtfully detailed with lavish amenities including lofts with cathedral ceilings, gas heat, private entry alarms and more! We also offer wood-burning fireplaces and private patio/balconies in select apartments! Come home to The Residences at Westborough Station today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply. Contact the management office for details.
Dogs
rent: $75 monthly
Cats
rent: $50 monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences at Westborough Station have any available units?
The Residences at Westborough Station has 3 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Westborough, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westborough Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at Westborough Station have?
Some of The Residences at Westborough Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at Westborough Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at Westborough Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences at Westborough Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at Westborough Station is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at Westborough Station offer parking?
Yes, The Residences at Westborough Station offers parking.
Does The Residences at Westborough Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences at Westborough Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at Westborough Station have a pool?
Yes, The Residences at Westborough Station has a pool.
Does The Residences at Westborough Station have accessible units?
No, The Residences at Westborough Station does not have accessible units.
Does The Residences at Westborough Station have units with dishwashers?
No, The Residences at Westborough Station does not have units with dishwashers.
