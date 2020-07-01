Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed basketball court community garden dog park e-payments fire pit

Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...everything you need and love is just minutes away. Westborough is also home to a top nationally-ranked local school system. The Residences at Westborough Station offers an exciting standard of apartment living that can't be found elsewhere.Unrivaled quality, endless comforts, and gracious apartment living is what you'll find at The Residences at Westborough Station. Our impressive selection of beautifully designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans offer residents the perfect blend of modern architectural design, and charming interiors that will impress those with even the most refined tastes. Our apartment homes are thoughtfully detailed with lavish amenities including lofts with cathedral ceilings, gas heat, private entry alarms and more! We also offer wood-burning fireplaces and private patio/balconies in select apartments! Come home to The Residences at Westborough Station today!