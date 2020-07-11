Apartment List
/
MA
/
westborough
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Westborough, MA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Westborough apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
26 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,420
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Results within 5 miles of Westborough
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
24 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Tower Hill
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1432 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Results within 10 miles of Westborough
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
64 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
73 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,508
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
33 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
City Guide for Westborough, MA

Westborough, MA may not be the most well-known place in the country, but it still can claim fame for its contributions. It is little-known nowadays that Westborough, through its native son Eli Whitney, played a major role in the progress of industry in the young and growing United States. Whitney, a Yale grad and a talented inventor, revolutionized several important industries with his cotton gin and his interchangeable parts system of producing arms. Whitney's inventions influenced generatio...

Incorporated in the nicely alliterative year of 1717 as the 100th town in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Westborough's lucky numbers and lucky stars seem to have aligned to create an ideal small town in an excellent location. For those craving some suburban living, this location still lets you easily pop into the big city when the mood strikes. As a suburb of both Boston (30 miles) and Worcester (10 miles) and located at the junction of major routes 9, 495 and 90 (Mass. Turnpike), Westborough is an extremely convenient home base. Residents can easily get to the cities via highway or commuter rail lines. Westborough is itself home to many businesses, so you may be able to work locally. How can you turn away from this two-time selectee to "Money Magazine's" Best Places To Live list? That's right; "The Boro" has come into its own as a desirable place to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Westborough, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Westborough apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Westborough apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Westborough 1 BedroomsWestborough 2 BedroomsWestborough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestborough 3 BedroomsWestborough Accessible ApartmentsWestborough Apartments with Balcony
Westborough Apartments with GarageWestborough Apartments with GymWestborough Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestborough Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWestborough Apartments with Parking
Westborough Apartments with PoolWestborough Apartments with Washer-DryerWestborough Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestborough Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MA
Bridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MAEast Merrimack, NHRaynham Center, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MALynn, MAWellesley, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School