Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Well maintained 2 bedroom apartment on first floor of 6 unit building. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with dishwasher. Double closets in main bedroom, small second bedroom. Coin op laundry. Tenant pays gas for heat/hot water and cooking, electric, phone/cable/internet. Cats negotiable. Great commuter location with easy access to Route 135, 30 and 9. Close to commuter rail. first, security and 1/2 month realtor fee upfront. Video available