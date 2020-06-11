All apartments in Westborough
25 West Main Street - 202

25 West Main Street · (617) 201-7683
Location

25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA 01581

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.
THIS UNIT IS WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE AND EQUIPPED.
Located at Westborough Town Center. Easy walk to Bay State Commons- shopping and restaurants. Its the perfect season to make 25 West Main your home.
Limited Parking available.

Laundry on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors.

Tenant pays broker fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 West Main Street - 202 have any available units?
25 West Main Street - 202 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 West Main Street - 202 have?
Some of 25 West Main Street - 202's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 West Main Street - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
25 West Main Street - 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 West Main Street - 202 pet-friendly?
No, 25 West Main Street - 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westborough.
Does 25 West Main Street - 202 offer parking?
Yes, 25 West Main Street - 202 does offer parking.
Does 25 West Main Street - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 West Main Street - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 West Main Street - 202 have a pool?
No, 25 West Main Street - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 25 West Main Street - 202 have accessible units?
Yes, 25 West Main Street - 202 has accessible units.
Does 25 West Main Street - 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 West Main Street - 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 West Main Street - 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 West Main Street - 202 has units with air conditioning.
