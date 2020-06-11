25 West Main Street - 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking

Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.

THIS UNIT IS WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE AND EQUIPPED.

Located at Westborough Town Center. Easy walk to Bay State Commons- shopping and restaurants. Its the perfect season to make 25 West Main your home.

Limited Parking available.



Laundry on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors.



Tenant pays broker fee