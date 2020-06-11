All apartments in Webster
3 Negus Street - 3R
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3 Negus Street - 3R

3 Negus Street · (617) 845-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3 Negus Street, Webster, MA 01570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
<<< BUILD CREDIT! We will report your on-time rent payments to the credit bureau. Rent starting at $998. >>>

Very nice 4-room 2-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor!

4 rooms include two bedrooms, living room, and kitchen.
Nice hardwood floors.
Everything is clean and in great condition!
3rd floor in a 6-family building. Five units have great people living in them, you could be the sixth!
Off-street parking for you.

1st, last, & security. Basic renter's insurance policy required. Criminal and housing references checked. Pets a negotiable possibility. No smoking in building. Property manager is licensed Realtor.

Super convenient location. Call this desirable place your home starting right away! Call now to reserve an appointment time at (617) 845-1000!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Negus Street - 3R have any available units?
3 Negus Street - 3R has a unit available for $998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Negus Street - 3R have?
Some of 3 Negus Street - 3R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Negus Street - 3R currently offering any rent specials?
3 Negus Street - 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Negus Street - 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Negus Street - 3R is pet friendly.
Does 3 Negus Street - 3R offer parking?
Yes, 3 Negus Street - 3R does offer parking.
Does 3 Negus Street - 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Negus Street - 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Negus Street - 3R have a pool?
No, 3 Negus Street - 3R does not have a pool.
Does 3 Negus Street - 3R have accessible units?
No, 3 Negus Street - 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Negus Street - 3R have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Negus Street - 3R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Negus Street - 3R have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Negus Street - 3R does not have units with air conditioning.
