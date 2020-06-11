3 Negus Street - 3R

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

<<< BUILD CREDIT! We will report your on-time rent payments to the credit bureau. Rent starting at $998. >>>



Very nice 4-room 2-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor!



4 rooms include two bedrooms, living room, and kitchen.

Nice hardwood floors.

Everything is clean and in great condition!

3rd floor in a 6-family building. Five units have great people living in them, you could be the sixth!

Off-street parking for you.



1st, last, & security. Basic renter's insurance policy required. Criminal and housing references checked. Pets a negotiable possibility. No smoking in building. Property manager is licensed Realtor.



Super convenient location. Call this desirable place your home starting right away! Call now to reserve an appointment time at (617) 845-1000!