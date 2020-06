Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come check out this newly remodeled unit! Located in a quiet one way street, close to town hall, library, grocery store, restaurants, and other amenities. Brand new floor, paint, kitchen cabinets. Natural gas heat will save you a fortune in the winter. Come take a look, wont last long!

2nd Fl, off street parking available.