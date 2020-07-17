24 Gilbert

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

*Video Tour Available* Gorgeous two-bedroom/one-bathroom Watertown apartment. The unit features a fully renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking. The kitchen also provides plenty of cabinet space, and a pantry. Glowing hardwood floors flow throughout the entire unit. Enjoy an open layout with multiple large windows throughout, all providing for great exposure. The unit has a large designated dining area and separate living room area. The bathroom is also updated and features a tiled shower and granite vanity. Rent price includes two off street parking spots. There is a full size in unit washer/dryer as well. A private rear deck and common backyard complete this beautiful unit. This property is available 9/1/2020, no pets allowed.



Terms: One year lease