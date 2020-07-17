All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

24 Gilbert

24 Gilbert Street · (617) 947-0058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Gilbert Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*Video Tour Available* Gorgeous two-bedroom/one-bathroom Watertown apartment. The unit features a fully renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking. The kitchen also provides plenty of cabinet space, and a pantry. Glowing hardwood floors flow throughout the entire unit. Enjoy an open layout with multiple large windows throughout, all providing for great exposure. The unit has a large designated dining area and separate living room area. The bathroom is also updated and features a tiled shower and granite vanity. Rent price includes two off street parking spots. There is a full size in unit washer/dryer as well. A private rear deck and common backyard complete this beautiful unit. This property is available 9/1/2020, no pets allowed.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Gilbert have any available units?
24 Gilbert has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Gilbert have?
Some of 24 Gilbert's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Gilbert currently offering any rent specials?
24 Gilbert is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Gilbert pet-friendly?
No, 24 Gilbert is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 24 Gilbert offer parking?
Yes, 24 Gilbert offers parking.
Does 24 Gilbert have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Gilbert offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Gilbert have a pool?
No, 24 Gilbert does not have a pool.
Does 24 Gilbert have accessible units?
No, 24 Gilbert does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Gilbert have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Gilbert does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Gilbert have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Gilbert does not have units with air conditioning.
