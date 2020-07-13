All apartments in Waltham
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

The Merc at Moody and Main

45 Moody St · (740) 251-6494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02451
Bleachery

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 207 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Merc at Moody and Main.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
cable included
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
conference room
green community
The Merc at Moody and Main is central to all that Waltham has to offer. Within a few minutes walk or bike ride, you can be browsing local shops, enjoying a movie at Embassy Cinemas, or delighting in culinary creations on Restaurant Row. If you want to venture further out, access to Downtown Boston is simple. Hop on the Commuter Rail, just steps from your front door, or take advantage of on-site Zipcars or a variety of rideshare options to get you where you need to go. Our community's architecture and design evoke and respect the historic character of downtown Waltham while providing exciting, modern, energy-efficient, sustainable living. We're pleased to offer a robust amenity package, including a 24-hour fitness center with TechnoGym and Peloton equipment, outdoor gathering spaces with state of the art grills and fire pit, clubroom and lounge space for gathering with friends and neighbors, individual and group workspaces, and much more. The ground floor shops, including Brothers Marketplace, further enhance the neighborhood and living experience of residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 month lease terms
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Deposit: $750 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 Lock & Key Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $75/month per dog
Cats
rent: $65/month per cat
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $25-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Merc at Moody and Main have any available units?
The Merc at Moody and Main has 29 units available starting at $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does The Merc at Moody and Main have?
Some of The Merc at Moody and Main's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Merc at Moody and Main currently offering any rent specials?
The Merc at Moody and Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Merc at Moody and Main pet-friendly?
Yes, The Merc at Moody and Main is pet friendly.
Does The Merc at Moody and Main offer parking?
Yes, The Merc at Moody and Main offers parking.
Does The Merc at Moody and Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Merc at Moody and Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Merc at Moody and Main have a pool?
No, The Merc at Moody and Main does not have a pool.
Does The Merc at Moody and Main have accessible units?
No, The Merc at Moody and Main does not have accessible units.
Does The Merc at Moody and Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Merc at Moody and Main has units with dishwashers.
