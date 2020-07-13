Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator cable included extra storage garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center conference room green community

The Merc at Moody and Main is central to all that Waltham has to offer. Within a few minutes walk or bike ride, you can be browsing local shops, enjoying a movie at Embassy Cinemas, or delighting in culinary creations on Restaurant Row. If you want to venture further out, access to Downtown Boston is simple. Hop on the Commuter Rail, just steps from your front door, or take advantage of on-site Zipcars or a variety of rideshare options to get you where you need to go. Our community's architecture and design evoke and respect the historic character of downtown Waltham while providing exciting, modern, energy-efficient, sustainable living. We're pleased to offer a robust amenity package, including a 24-hour fitness center with TechnoGym and Peloton equipment, outdoor gathering spaces with state of the art grills and fire pit, clubroom and lounge space for gathering with friends and neighbors, individual and group workspaces, and much more. The ground floor shops, including Brothers Marketplace, further enhance the neighborhood and living experience of residents.