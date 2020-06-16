Rent Calculator
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
20 Orange Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:10 PM
1 of 8
20 Orange Street
20 Orange Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
20 Orange Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 Orange Street have any available units?
20 Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waltham, MA
.
Is 20 Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Orange Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waltham
.
Does 20 Orange Street offer parking?
No, 20 Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Orange Street have a pool?
No, 20 Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
