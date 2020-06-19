All apartments in Waltham
Find more places like 192 Adams.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
192 Adams
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

192 Adams

192 Adams Street · (617) 921-8677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waltham
See all
South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

192 Adams Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
June 1st. Two bedroom apartment with private entrance! Huge rooms with tall ceilings, Updated kitchen with dishwasher. Great location, just two blocks to moody street. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for a table. Large living room with built-in dry bar and wine racks. Includes 1 off street parking (with snow plowing included) Plenty of free on street parking in front of the building. Cats are ok, sorry no dogs. First, Security and Broker Fee due at signing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Adams have any available units?
192 Adams has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 192 Adams have?
Some of 192 Adams's amenities include dishwasher, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Adams currently offering any rent specials?
192 Adams isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Adams pet-friendly?
Yes, 192 Adams is pet friendly.
Does 192 Adams offer parking?
Yes, 192 Adams does offer parking.
Does 192 Adams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Adams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Adams have a pool?
No, 192 Adams does not have a pool.
Does 192 Adams have accessible units?
No, 192 Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Adams have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 Adams has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Adams have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Adams does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 192 Adams?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln
Waltham, MA 02452
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street
Waltham, MA 02453
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St
Waltham, MA 02451
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St
Waltham, MA 02451
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St
Waltham, MA 02451
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke
Waltham, MA 01730
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St.
Waltham, MA 02453
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave
Waltham, MA 02453

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms
Waltham Apartments with Washer-DryerWaltham Pet Friendly Places
Waltham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety CornerBleachery
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity