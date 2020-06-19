Amenities

dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

June 1st. Two bedroom apartment with private entrance! Huge rooms with tall ceilings, Updated kitchen with dishwasher. Great location, just two blocks to moody street. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for a table. Large living room with built-in dry bar and wine racks. Includes 1 off street parking (with snow plowing included) Plenty of free on street parking in front of the building. Cats are ok, sorry no dogs. First, Security and Broker Fee due at signing.



Terms: One year lease