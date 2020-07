Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard

Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better. Leading employers such at Oracle, Raytheon, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and the Lahey Clinic are just a few miles away, as are popular retail and dining destinations such as Burlington Mall and MarketStreet Lynnfield. Built in 2013, residents enjoy modern units with quality finishes as well as exclusive amenities including a fitness center and clubroom. Schedule your tour today!