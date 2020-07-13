Rent Calculator
All apartments in Taunton
Find more places like 54 East Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Taunton, MA
/
54 East Walnut Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
54 East Walnut Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
54 East Walnut Street, Taunton, MA 02780
Somerset
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 54 East Walnut Street have any available units?
54 East Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Taunton, MA
.
Is 54 East Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
54 East Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 East Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 East Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 54 East Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 54 East Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 54 East Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 East Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 East Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 54 East Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 54 East Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 54 East Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54 East Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 East Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 East Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 East Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
