All apartments in Taunton
Find more places like 16 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taunton, MA
/
16 Union Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

16 Union Street

16 Union Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Taunton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16 Union Street, Taunton, MA 02780
City Center

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Union Street have any available units?
16 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taunton, MA.
Is 16 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 16 Union Street offer parking?
No, 16 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Union Street have a pool?
No, 16 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Taunton 2 BedroomsTaunton Apartments with Balcony
Taunton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTaunton Dog Friendly Apartments
Taunton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MA
Brockton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music