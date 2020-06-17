Rent Calculator
Taunton, MA
16 Union Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM
Location
16 Union Street, Taunton, MA 02780
City Center
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 Union Street have any available units?
16 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Taunton, MA
.
Is 16 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 16 Union Street offer parking?
No, 16 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 16 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Union Street have a pool?
No, 16 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
