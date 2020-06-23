11 Creedway - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry e-payments

All utilities included! (Heat, electric, water, and sewer)



This premium 1st floor 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is available to move in by July 15th. There is laundry available in the building and the landlord has a monthly cleaning service for all of the common areas.



To schedule a showing you must fill out an application and the property manager will contact you.



You will need to provide proof of 1st months rent and security deposit (bank statements), go through a background and credit check, provide proof of employment and past landlord references.



No pets are allowed.



We offer an online resident website that allows all residents to:

- Pay rent online and view your payment history

- Set up automatic monthly payments

- Submit maintenance requests directly from your mobile device or computer

- View and download important documents like your lease agreement