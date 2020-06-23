All apartments in Taunton
Find more places like 11 Creedway - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taunton, MA
/
11 Creedway - 1
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:48 AM

11 Creedway - 1

11 Creedway · (781) 775-9313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Taunton
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Creedway, Taunton, MA 02780
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
e-payments
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
e-payments
All utilities included! (Heat, electric, water, and sewer)

This premium 1st floor 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is available to move in by July 15th. There is laundry available in the building and the landlord has a monthly cleaning service for all of the common areas.

To schedule a showing you must fill out an application and the property manager will contact you.

You will need to provide proof of 1st months rent and security deposit (bank statements), go through a background and credit check, provide proof of employment and past landlord references.

No pets are allowed.

We offer an online resident website that allows all residents to:
- Pay rent online and view your payment history
- Set up automatic monthly payments
- Submit maintenance requests directly from your mobile device or computer
- View and download important documents like your lease agreement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Creedway - 1 have any available units?
11 Creedway - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Creedway - 1 have?
Some of 11 Creedway - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Creedway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11 Creedway - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Creedway - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11 Creedway - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taunton.
Does 11 Creedway - 1 offer parking?
No, 11 Creedway - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 11 Creedway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Creedway - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Creedway - 1 have a pool?
No, 11 Creedway - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11 Creedway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11 Creedway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Creedway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Creedway - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Creedway - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Creedway - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11 Creedway - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Taunton 1 BedroomsTaunton 2 Bedrooms
Taunton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTaunton 3 Bedrooms
Taunton Apartments with Balconies

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MA
Arlington, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RINew Bedford, MAMilton, MANewport East, RIAttleboro, MABarnstable Town, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity