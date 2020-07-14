Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court hot tub

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Vantage Pointe Apartments in Swampscott, MA feature full size washer and dryers, hardwood floors, garage parking, private balconies and extra storage. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! We are a smoke free apartment community. Our pet friendly community features a swimming pool and tennis courts. Located minutes from the beach, 15 miles from Boston and close to Lynn and Salem. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.