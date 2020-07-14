Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vantage Pointe Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
hot tub
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Vantage Pointe Apartments in Swampscott, MA feature full size washer and dryers, hardwood floors, garage parking, private balconies and extra storage. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! We are a smoke free apartment community. Our pet friendly community features a swimming pool and tennis courts. Located minutes from the beach, 15 miles from Boston and close to Lynn and Salem. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $85/month. Covered parking and storage options are available for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Vantage Pointe Apartments has 5 units available starting at $2,082 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vantage Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Vantage Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vantage Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vantage Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vantage Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Vantage Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Vantage Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vantage Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Vantage Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Vantage Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Vantage Pointe Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vantage Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.