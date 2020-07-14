All apartments in Swampscott
Find more places like Vantage Pointe Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Swampscott, MA
/
Vantage Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Vantage Pointe Apartments

100 Vantage Ter · (781) 241-4925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Swampscott
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA 01907

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-205 · Avail. Sep 20

$2,082

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 1-310 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,152

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 2-212 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,182

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vantage Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
hot tub
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Vantage Pointe Apartments in Swampscott, MA feature full size washer and dryers, hardwood floors, garage parking, private balconies and extra storage. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! We are a smoke free apartment community. Our pet friendly community features a swimming pool and tennis courts. Located minutes from the beach, 15 miles from Boston and close to Lynn and Salem. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $85/month. Covered parking and storage options are available for residents. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Vantage Pointe Apartments has 5 units available starting at $2,082 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vantage Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Vantage Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vantage Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vantage Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vantage Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Vantage Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Vantage Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vantage Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Vantage Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Vantage Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Vantage Pointe Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Vantage Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vantage Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Vantage Pointe Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd
Swampscott, MA 01907

Similar Pages

Swampscott 1 BedroomsSwampscott 2 Bedrooms
Swampscott Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSwampscott Apartments with Parking
Swampscott Apartments with Washer-DryerRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MA
Winchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston CollegeBoston University
Brandeis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity