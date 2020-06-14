52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Swampscott, MA
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 34
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 55
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 36
1 of 50
1 of 23
In what probably isn't a big surprise, Swampscott, MA is nicknamed "The Swamp." But the truth is that there's nothing swamp-like about this history-rich town that was once the top destination point for the East Coast's well-to-do.
Swampscott is a small town located in Essex County, Massachusetts, and is part of the Boston metropolitan area. More than 13,787 people have made their home in this residential area, a place renowned for its beaches and other attractions. Today, it's loved for its waterfront homes and activities. Are you looking for an apartment in Swampscott? Here are the tools to help you locate the best duplexes for rent, rental homes, three-bedroom apartments for rent and one-bedroom apartments for rent in Swampscott. See more
Finding an apartment in Swampscott that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.