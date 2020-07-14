All apartments in Sunderland
Cliffside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Cliffside

Open Now until 6pm
248 Amherst Rd · (413) 200-3050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

248 Amherst Rd, Sunderland, MA 01375

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cliffside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
Welcome to The Cliffside Apartment Homes, a picturesque apartment home community conveniently located in Sunderland, MA. With our central location along the PVTA bus route, residents are close to a variety of dining, recreation and shopping opportunities - and only a short distance to area colleges and universities. Our five, unique floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Each apartment home features a fully-equipped kitchen and plush carpeting. On-site amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts and picnic areas with BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25 for one $40 for two
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cliffside have any available units?
Cliffside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunderland, MA.
What amenities does Cliffside have?
Some of Cliffside's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cliffside currently offering any rent specials?
Cliffside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cliffside pet-friendly?
Yes, Cliffside is pet friendly.
Does Cliffside offer parking?
Yes, Cliffside offers parking.
Does Cliffside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cliffside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cliffside have a pool?
Yes, Cliffside has a pool.
Does Cliffside have accessible units?
No, Cliffside does not have accessible units.
Does Cliffside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cliffside has units with dishwashers.
Does Cliffside have units with air conditioning?
No, Cliffside does not have units with air conditioning.
