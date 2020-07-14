Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments hot tub

Welcome to The Cliffside Apartment Homes, a picturesque apartment home community conveniently located in Sunderland, MA. With our central location along the PVTA bus route, residents are close to a variety of dining, recreation and shopping opportunities - and only a short distance to area colleges and universities. Our five, unique floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Each apartment home features a fully-equipped kitchen and plush carpeting. On-site amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts and picnic areas with BBQ.