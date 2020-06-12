152 Main Street

Amenities

This second floor, two bedroom apartment features an open layout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances (range, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, ice maker) and tile countertop. The living room has an 8' x 10' balcony space through a glass slider. Bedrooms are 12' x 12' with closet space. The bathroom has a tiled shower and vanity. All windows and doors are double insulated. There is also an 8' x 6' office space. An air conditioning unit located in the living room is included. This property also has an on site laundry facility.



FEES

First & Security deposit (equal to first months rent.)

$45 Lock & key fee.



UTILITY RESPONSIBILITY

Resident - Electric & cable.

Owner - Water, sewer, waste, recycling & snow removal.



PET POLICY

Cats are welcome.

This property has been fully renovated.