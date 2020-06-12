All apartments in Sturbridge
152 Main Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

152 Main Street

152 Main Street · (617) 300-0245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

152 Main Street, Sturbridge, MA 01566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This second floor, two bedroom apartment features an open layout. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances (range, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, ice maker) and tile countertop. The living room has an 8' x 10' balcony space through a glass slider. Bedrooms are 12' x 12' with closet space. The bathroom has a tiled shower and vanity. All windows and doors are double insulated. There is also an 8' x 6' office space. An air conditioning unit located in the living room is included. This property also has an on site laundry facility.

FEES
First & Security deposit (equal to first months rent.)
$45 Lock & key fee.

UTILITY RESPONSIBILITY
Resident - Electric & cable.
Owner - Water, sewer, waste, recycling & snow removal.

PET POLICY
Cats are welcome.
This property has been fully renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Main Street have any available units?
152 Main Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 Main Street have?
Some of 152 Main Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
152 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 152 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 152 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 152 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Main Street have a pool?
No, 152 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 152 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 152 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 152 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
