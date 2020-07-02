All apartments in Stoughton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Quail Run Apartments

12 Buckley Rd · (781) 381-4367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Buckley Rd, Stoughton, MA 02072

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-111 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quail Run Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Quail Run Apartments, a sophisticated, tasteful apartment community nestled just a mile from the center of Stoughton, MA, and only 17 miles south of Boston, MA. Living here at the Quail Run Apartments you will enjoy easy access to the MBTA commuter rail station, as well as to local employers, schools, shopping, restaurants, and more all while living in comfort!\n\nWe are located a short distance from popular shops, including IKEA, where you can shop for great decor, furniture, and more to enhance the beauty of your elegant Quail Run apartment. Living in Stoughton you can easily enjoy the benefits of being close to the big city without having to deal with the high cost that comes with living there.\n\nView our one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans maximized for your comfort with decorator designed kitchens, a full-size washer and dryer, and berber-style carpeting! We also offer several amenities to help you make the most of your apartment and enjoy the many benefits of living in an apartment community, like our fitness center, clubhouse, and business center. We pride ourselves in keeping all our residents satisfied with exceptional 24-hour maintenance and excellent on-site management. We want all of our residents to feel at home here at Quail Run, so we provide a beautiful, high-quality apartment for rent in Stoughton MA, that you will be proud to call home.\n\nCheck out our photo gallery to take a virtual tour of our community. All it will take is a look at our photos to fall in love with this adorable apartment community. \n\nWe hope Quail Run sounds like somewhere you could definitely imagine yourself living. Stop by for a visit, ask about a tour, or contact us with any questions! So stop on by and get to know our helpful and friendly office staff!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $100 holding deposit, full month security deposit
Move-in Fees: First months rent and security deposit
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: One pet is permitted up to 25lb maximum in weight.
Storage Details: 3x7 = $35 | 8x10 = $95 | 11x14 garage = $150 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quail Run Apartments have any available units?
Quail Run Apartments has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Quail Run Apartments have?
Some of Quail Run Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quail Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Quail Run Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quail Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Quail Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Quail Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Quail Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Quail Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Quail Run Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Quail Run Apartments have a pool?
No, Quail Run Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Quail Run Apartments have accessible units?
No, Quail Run Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Quail Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quail Run Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Quail Run Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Quail Run Apartments has units with air conditioning.
