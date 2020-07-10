Rent Calculator
All apartments in Stoughton
Find more places like 88 Cottonwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stoughton, MA
/
88 Cottonwood Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 114
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
88 Cottonwood Drive
88 Cottonwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stoughton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
88 Cottonwood Drive, Stoughton, MA 02072
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/16/20 Cottonwood - Property Id: 291075
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291075
Property Id 291075
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5913442)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 88 Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
88 Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stoughton, MA
.
What amenities does 88 Cottonwood Drive have?
Some of 88 Cottonwood Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 88 Cottonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
88 Cottonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Cottonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 88 Cottonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stoughton
.
Does 88 Cottonwood Drive offer parking?
No, 88 Cottonwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 88 Cottonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Cottonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Cottonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 88 Cottonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 88 Cottonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 88 Cottonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Cottonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Cottonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Cottonwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Cottonwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
