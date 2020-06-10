Amenities

Colonial Estates has reinvented what affordable housing can look like in Springfield, MA. Undergoing a dramatic renovation, this community offers country living on 64 wooded acres with the conveniences of city living just minutes away by car or public transportation. Residents at Colonial Estates have the option of living spaces that include two and three bedroom town-homes. With amenities that include a computer learning center and excellent resident service programs, Colonial Estates will enhance your lifestyle. Call today to apply and start Living Well by Design!News: Beacon Communities is proud to announce that Colonial Estates will become smoke-free effective August 1, 2015. Smoke-free means that smoking will not be permitted on the property, including apartment homes, common areas, parking lots, landscaped areas or at any Beacon corporate office.