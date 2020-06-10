All apartments in Springfield
Colonial Estates
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:54 PM

Colonial Estates

1 Beacon Cir · (413) 203-6349
Location

1 Beacon Cir, Springfield, MA 01119
Sixteen Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C021 · Avail. now

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit C079 · Avail. now

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit C073 · Avail. now

$1,116

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

See 17+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit C203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit C253 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Estates.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
on-site laundry
tennis court
volleyball court
Colonial Estates has reinvented what affordable housing can look like in Springfield, MA. Undergoing a dramatic renovation, this community offers country living on 64 wooded acres with the conveniences of city living just minutes away by car or public transportation. Residents at Colonial Estates have the option of living spaces that include two and three bedroom town-homes. With amenities that include a computer learning center and excellent resident service programs, Colonial Estates will enhance your lifestyle. Call today to apply and start Living Well by Design!News: Beacon Communities is proud to announce that Colonial Estates will become smoke-free effective August 1, 2015. Smoke-free means that smoking will not be permitted on the property, including apartment homes, common areas, parking lots, landscaped areas or at any Beacon corporate office.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Small storage units: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Estates have any available units?
Colonial Estates has 22 units available starting at $1,057 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Colonial Estates have?
Some of Colonial Estates's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Estates pet-friendly?
No, Colonial Estates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does Colonial Estates offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Estates offers parking.
Does Colonial Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Estates have a pool?
No, Colonial Estates does not have a pool.
Does Colonial Estates have accessible units?
No, Colonial Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonial Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Colonial Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Colonial Estates has units with air conditioning.
