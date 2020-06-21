Rent Calculator
99 Health
99 Health
99 Health Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
99 Health Avenue, Springfield, MA 01119
Boston Road
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very spacious sunny apartment ....4 large Bedrooms very Large kitchen with dining area large living room( 12
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 99 Health have any available units?
99 Health doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springfield, MA
.
Is 99 Health currently offering any rent specials?
99 Health isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Health pet-friendly?
No, 99 Health is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Springfield
.
Does 99 Health offer parking?
No, 99 Health does not offer parking.
Does 99 Health have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Health does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Health have a pool?
No, 99 Health does not have a pool.
Does 99 Health have accessible units?
No, 99 Health does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Health have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Health does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Health have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Health does not have units with air conditioning.
