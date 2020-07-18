Rent Calculator
Home
/
Springfield, MA
/
42 Chester Street
42 Chester Street
42 Chester Street
Location
42 Chester Street, Springfield, MA 01105
Six Corners
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two bedroom unit available for immediate occupancy. Unit has fresh paint and flooring throughout. Call today this one won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42 Chester Street have any available units?
42 Chester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springfield, MA
.
Is 42 Chester Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 Chester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Chester Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 Chester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Springfield
.
Does 42 Chester Street offer parking?
No, 42 Chester Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 Chester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Chester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Chester Street have a pool?
No, 42 Chester Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 Chester Street have accessible units?
No, 42 Chester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Chester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Chester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Chester Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Chester Street does not have units with air conditioning.
