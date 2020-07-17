All apartments in Springfield
Last updated June 25 2020

35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2

35 Narragansett Street · (413) 240-3939
Location

35 Narragansett Street, Springfield, MA 01107
Liberty Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,225

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath unit is less than a half-mile from Baystate, Mercy, and Shriners Hospital. With over 1,200 sq ft this second-floor apartment features gas heat/hot water, off-street parking, 8' ceilings, a spacious kitchen, dedicated dining and living rooms, and washer dryer hookups in the basement! Utilities include water/sewer, trash, lawn maintenance, and snow plowing. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. (Photos are of first-floor unit, new photos coming soon, the property is under renovation)

Amount to move in is first, last and security deposit (3x the rent) *Credit and Background Checks required *Income verification required, co-signers as needed Message us for a showing today! We fully comply with all fair housing laws, including those which prohibit discrimination against families with children and individuals with disabilities. We also strictly comply with the Massachusetts Lead Law, which prohibits discrimination against families with children under age 6 due to the presence of lead paint and requires landlords to abate paint hazards when a child under the age of 6 resides in the building.

APPLY AT: www.werent413.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 have any available units?
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 currently offering any rent specials?
35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 pet-friendly?
No, 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 offer parking?
Yes, 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 offers parking.
Does 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 have a pool?
No, 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 does not have a pool.
Does 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 have accessible units?
No, 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Narragansett Street - 5005-2 does not have units with air conditioning.
