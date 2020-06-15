All apartments in Springfield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

23 Perkins St

23 Perkins Street · (413) 331-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Perkins Street, Springfield, MA 01118
East Forest Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Perkins St · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3BR Colonial - Charming 3BR brick/stucco Tudor Colonial! Large living room with fireplace & mirror! All appliances & washer dryer provided! Master BR with study, & screen porch off a bedroom. Floored attic on 3rd w/ stairs. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large spaces, perfect for entertaining! Lovely landscaping & 2 car garage. Lots of space to play. Book a showing today. First, last & security required for move-in. Pets negotiable, subject to pet fee(s) & renter's insurance.

(RLNE4739069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Perkins St have any available units?
23 Perkins St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Perkins St have?
Some of 23 Perkins St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Perkins St currently offering any rent specials?
23 Perkins St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Perkins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Perkins St is pet friendly.
Does 23 Perkins St offer parking?
Yes, 23 Perkins St does offer parking.
Does 23 Perkins St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Perkins St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Perkins St have a pool?
No, 23 Perkins St does not have a pool.
Does 23 Perkins St have accessible units?
No, 23 Perkins St does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Perkins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Perkins St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Perkins St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Perkins St does not have units with air conditioning.
