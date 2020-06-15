23 Perkins St

Amenities
Charming 3BR Colonial - Charming 3BR brick/stucco Tudor Colonial! Large living room with fireplace & mirror! All appliances & washer dryer provided! Master BR with study, & screen porch off a bedroom. Floored attic on 3rd w/ stairs. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large spaces, perfect for entertaining! Lovely landscaping & 2 car garage. Lots of space to play. Book a showing today. First, last & security required for move-in. Pets negotiable, subject to pet fee(s) & renter's insurance.
(RLNE4739069)