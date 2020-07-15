Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal

Welcome home to The Boulders! We are perfectly situated in the heart of the world renowned Five College area, offering free public transportation to the schools, and a wide selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment. Come experience our exciting lifestyle.The Boulders boasts large two-bedroom apartment homes with wonderful closet and storage space. With a well-appointed kitchen for the creative cook in you, your dining room and open floor plan living area flow together to make the perfect place to retreat at the end of the day.Included in your status as a member of The Boulders community is your membership to our on-site, private, fully-equipped 800 square foot fitness center. No need to make a special drive elsewhere to de-stress and keep fit! Residents at The Boulders can also enjoy picnic areas, equipped with barbecue grills, and pet residents will love our on site dog park.