The Boulders
The Boulders

156 Brittany Drive Suite A · (413) 992-3278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

156 Brittany Drive Suite A, South Amherst, MA 01002

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Boulders.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
Welcome home to The Boulders! We are perfectly situated in the heart of the world renowned Five College area, offering free public transportation to the schools, and a wide selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment. Come experience our exciting lifestyle.The Boulders boasts large two-bedroom apartment homes with wonderful closet and storage space. With a well-appointed kitchen for the creative cook in you, your dining room and open floor plan living area flow together to make the perfect place to retreat at the end of the day.Included in your status as a member of The Boulders community is your membership to our on-site, private, fully-equipped 800 square foot fitness center. No need to make a special drive elsewhere to de-stress and keep fit! Residents at The Boulders can also enjoy picnic areas, equipped with barbecue grills, and pet residents will love our on site dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one pet; $40 for two pets
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply, please ask for further details. 75 lbs combined weight limit applies.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Boulders have any available units?
The Boulders doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Amherst, MA.
What amenities does The Boulders have?
Some of The Boulders's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Boulders currently offering any rent specials?
The Boulders is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Boulders pet-friendly?
Yes, The Boulders is pet friendly.
Does The Boulders offer parking?
Yes, The Boulders offers parking.
Does The Boulders have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Boulders does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Boulders have a pool?
No, The Boulders does not have a pool.
Does The Boulders have accessible units?
No, The Boulders does not have accessible units.
Does The Boulders have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Boulders has units with dishwashers.
Does The Boulders have units with air conditioning?
No, The Boulders does not have units with air conditioning.
