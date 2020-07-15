The Boulders

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $25 for one pet; $40 for two pets
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply, please ask for further details. 75 lbs combined weight limit applies.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.