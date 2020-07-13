/
/
/
apartments under 1500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
28 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Somerville, MA
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Hill
27 Howe St.
27 Howe Street, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Large oversized studio apartment available in Winter Hill multi-family house. Large studio space, eat-in-kitchen. Good closet space. Heat and Hot Water included. Laundromat nearby. Clean and quiet building in a very quiet neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Medford Hillside
15 Piggott Road
15 Piggott Road, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 Piggott Road in Medford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Somerville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Winchester Town Center
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
60 Franklin Street
60 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 60 Franklin Street in Stoneham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
21 Myrtle St.
21 Myrtle Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hill
58 South Huntington Avenue
58 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
1 Available 09/01/20 Great value studio in a prime location, steps to the T, 10 min walk to the Longwood Medical. Heat and hot water included. Laundry on site. On site maintenance. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1384 Commonwealth Ave 11
1384 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 11 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Allston/ heat and hot water included - Property Id: 314402 Hardwood floors and spacious high ceilings ---this is a really great option for someone looking for an affordable and clean apartment in Boston.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
15 Governors Ave.
15 Governors Avenue, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,500
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This sunny studio apartment has an excellent location in Medford Square. Unit has new windows, an eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space and cabinets. The build boasts an elevator and in-building laundry dryers.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
365 Faneuil St.
365 Faneuil Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Absurd deal! 1 parking spot included. Heat is included, hot water paid separate. Laundry in the building. Full sized 1 bed. RECEIVE A 10% Discount on the Fee when you inquire via our form! www.club-realty.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Revere
589 Broadway
589 Broadway, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
531 sqft
Affordable 1 bed unit in locked building in the center of Revere, close to shops and restaurants and many more! Convenient location for public transit. 1 to 2 miles to the beach! Brand new dishwasher installed last month, new fridge from 2019.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1572 Commonwealth Ave
1572 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,350
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 9/1. Brighton penthouse studio only 1/2 block to Green Line T-Stop (Washington St) and 1 block from Whole Foods supermarket.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
50 Franklin Street
50 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Franklin Street in Stoneham. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
618-620 Main St. - 10
618-620 Main Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sunny, corner studio in great Malden Center location. Commuter dream with less than five minute walk to downtown Malden Center Orange line T Station(15 minutes into downtown Boston).
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Uphams Corner - Jones Hill
424 Bowdoin St
424 Bowdoin Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$800
250 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM RENTAL Don't miss out on this newly renovated 4 bed 2 full bath unit located in Savin Hill Dorchester Boston. Hardwood floors throughout with great natural lighting.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
2018 Commonwealth Ave.
2018 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,400
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cool Brighton studio featuring hardwood floors, built-in AC, semi-modern kitchen and bathroom. Heat and hot water included. No pets. ((( PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR UNIT ))) Call/txt 6178213686 fr a viewing. Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1942 Commonwealth Ave.
1942 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Spacious studio apartment with separate sleeping alcove area with a door! Pets are negotiable here, the apartment is located right near the C, D and E and B line! This unit has been renovated not too long ago, includes an open living room/kitchen
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
519 Park Dr
519 Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,495
Studio located near Boston University, Longwood Medical area. Located near T-Green C- Line. 2 Rooms. Full size kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator. Utilities included heat, water, electric. ** Call to Look 617.233.8712 ** (RLNE5917761)
Results within 10 miles of Somerville
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Newton Corner
162 Eastside Pkwy
162 E Side Pkwy, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
132 sqft
Newly remodeled ( 2015) single-family home with a bedroom available. Monthly rent is $1,200 You will be sharing the home with 2) other individuals. The room is available for July 15.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
585 Revere Beach Blvd
585 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
300 sqft
Amazing location! Directly across fro Revere Beach! **Heat and Hot water included** 1 off-street parking space included; additional parking available on street. Living room has slider to patio. Convenient to the Blue Line @ Wonderland Station.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
Newtonville
33 Central Ave.
33 Central Avenue, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Three room basement apartment in owner occupied home. Walk- up entrance, high ceilings newer updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, electric range. Ceramic tiling throughout, updated electrical, smoke, and carbon detection.
Similar Pages
Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSomerville 3 BedroomsSomerville Apartments under $1,700Somerville Apartments under $1500Somerville Apartments with Balcony
Somerville Apartments with GarageSomerville Apartments with GymSomerville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSomerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Apartments with ParkingSomerville Apartments with Pool