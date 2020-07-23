9 Pleasant Ave

Amenities
Charming sun-filled two-bedroom plus family room/dining room/office in owner-occupied three-family mansard on beautiful Prospect Hill. Super-large rooms, sparkling hardwood floors throughout, lots of windows; exclusive-use deck. Updated bathroom; eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, range, and refrigerator; lots of storage; exclusive-use laundry in basement. Great location near Somerville City Hall, Highland Kitchen, many shops, walk to Union Square restaurants, night life, etc. Tenant pays agency fee of one-month's rent. Tenant pays heat and hot water.