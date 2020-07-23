All apartments in Somerville
9 Pleasant Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:27 AM

9 Pleasant Ave

9 Pleasant Avenue · (617) 448-1542
Location

9 Pleasant Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Charming sun-filled two-bedroom plus family room/dining room/office in owner-occupied three-family mansard on beautiful Prospect Hill. Super-large rooms, sparkling hardwood floors throughout, lots of windows; exclusive-use deck. Updated bathroom; eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, range, and refrigerator; lots of storage; exclusive-use laundry in basement. Great location near Somerville City Hall, Highland Kitchen, many shops, walk to Union Square restaurants, night life, etc. Tenant pays agency fee of one-month's rent. Tenant pays heat and hot water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Pleasant Ave have any available units?
9 Pleasant Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Pleasant Ave have?
Some of 9 Pleasant Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Pleasant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9 Pleasant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Pleasant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9 Pleasant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 9 Pleasant Ave offer parking?
No, 9 Pleasant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9 Pleasant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Pleasant Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Pleasant Ave have a pool?
No, 9 Pleasant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9 Pleasant Ave have accessible units?
No, 9 Pleasant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Pleasant Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Pleasant Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Pleasant Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Pleasant Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
