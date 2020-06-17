Amenities

87 Morrison Avenue Apt #2R, Somerville, MA 02144 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. - 4 bed/2 bath (2nd and 3rd floor, right-side) - Modern updated kitchen/open living room - Updated tiled bathrooms - Free use laundry in-unit - Hardwood floors - Central heat/ac - Street parking (driveway available for rent) *Pictures are of similar apartment in the same building Transportation Subway: Red Line, Davis (0.37 mi) Rail: Fitchburg Line, Porter (0.55 mi) Bus: 83, Massachusetts Ave opp Beech St (0.50 mi) Bus: 88, Highland Ave @ Willow Ave (0.15 mi) Bus: 77, Massachusetts Ave @ Davenport St (0.51 mi) Bus: 87, Grove St @ Highland Ave (0.28 mi) Bus: 96, College Ave @ Kidder Ave (0.34 mi) Bus: 80, Broadway @ Josephine Ave - Ball Sq (0.32 mi) Bus: 89, Broadway @ College Ave (0.39 mi) Bus: 89/93, Broadway @ Powder House Blvd (0.39 mi) Bus: 101, Main St @ Medford St (0.61 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590103 ]