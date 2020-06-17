All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

87 Morrison Avenue

87 Morrison Avenue · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Morrison Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
87 Morrison Avenue Apt #2R, Somerville, MA 02144 - 4 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. - 4 bed/2 bath (2nd and 3rd floor, right-side) - Modern updated kitchen/open living room - Updated tiled bathrooms - Free use laundry in-unit - Hardwood floors - Central heat/ac - Street parking (driveway available for rent) *Pictures are of similar apartment in the same building Transportation Subway: Red Line, Davis (0.37 mi) Rail: Fitchburg Line, Porter (0.55 mi) Bus: 83, Massachusetts Ave opp Beech St (0.50 mi) Bus: 88, Highland Ave @ Willow Ave (0.15 mi) Bus: 77, Massachusetts Ave @ Davenport St (0.51 mi) Bus: 87, Grove St @ Highland Ave (0.28 mi) Bus: 96, College Ave @ Kidder Ave (0.34 mi) Bus: 80, Broadway @ Josephine Ave - Ball Sq (0.32 mi) Bus: 89, Broadway @ College Ave (0.39 mi) Bus: 89/93, Broadway @ Powder House Blvd (0.39 mi) Bus: 101, Main St @ Medford St (0.61 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590103 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Morrison Avenue have any available units?
87 Morrison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 87 Morrison Avenue have?
Some of 87 Morrison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Morrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
87 Morrison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Morrison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 87 Morrison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 87 Morrison Avenue offer parking?
No, 87 Morrison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 87 Morrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Morrison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Morrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 87 Morrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 87 Morrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 87 Morrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Morrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Morrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Morrison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 87 Morrison Avenue has units with air conditioning.
