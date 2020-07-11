Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities

82 Columbus Avenue Apt #2, Somerville, MA 02143 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gretchen Devine, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (413) 205-9305. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Spacious 4 bedroom unit in Somerville for a great price. Large windows allow for plenty of natural light. All bedrooms are of pretty equal size, with hardwood floors throughout. Dishwasher included, the tiled kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space. The unit is professionally managed. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3604178 ]