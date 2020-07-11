All apartments in Somerville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

82 Columbus Avenue

82 Columbus Avenue · (413) 205-9305
Location

82 Columbus Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
82 Columbus Avenue Apt #2, Somerville, MA 02143 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gretchen Devine, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (413) 205-9305. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Spacious 4 bedroom unit in Somerville for a great price. Large windows allow for plenty of natural light. All bedrooms are of pretty equal size, with hardwood floors throughout. Dishwasher included, the tiled kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space. The unit is professionally managed. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3604178 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
82 Columbus Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 82 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
82 Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 82 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 82 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 82 Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 82 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 82 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 82 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 82 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Columbus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Columbus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Columbus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
