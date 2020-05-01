Amenities
8 Claremon Street Apt #1, Somerville, MA 02144 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. - 2 bed/1 bath (1st floor) - Modern and updated kitchen and bathroom Open living room/kitchen - Hardwood floors - Free use laundry in-unit - Private front deck - Central heat/AC - Street parking Transportation Bus: 88, Highland Ave @ Cutter Ave (0.58 mi) Bus: 77, Massachusetts Ave @ Cameron Ave (0.33 mi) Bus: 87, Holland St opp Cameron Ave (0.04 mi) Subway: Red Line, Davis (0.41 mi) Bus: 96, College Ave @ Chapel St (0.35 mi) Bus: 89, Broadway opp Packard Ave (0.11 mi) Bus: 89/93, Broadway @ Westminster Ave (0.11 mi) Bus: 80, College Ave @ Powder House Sq (0.50 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590106 ]