8 Claremon Street
8 Claremon Street

8 Claremon Street · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Claremon Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Teele Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
8 Claremon Street Apt #1, Somerville, MA 02144 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. - 2 bed/1 bath (1st floor) - Modern and updated kitchen and bathroom Open living room/kitchen - Hardwood floors - Free use laundry in-unit - Private front deck - Central heat/AC - Street parking Transportation Bus: 88, Highland Ave @ Cutter Ave (0.58 mi) Bus: 77, Massachusetts Ave @ Cameron Ave (0.33 mi) Bus: 87, Holland St opp Cameron Ave (0.04 mi) Subway: Red Line, Davis (0.41 mi) Bus: 96, College Ave @ Chapel St (0.35 mi) Bus: 89, Broadway opp Packard Ave (0.11 mi) Bus: 89/93, Broadway @ Westminster Ave (0.11 mi) Bus: 80, College Ave @ Powder House Sq (0.50 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3590106 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Claremon Street have any available units?
8 Claremon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 8 Claremon Street have?
Some of 8 Claremon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Claremon Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 Claremon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Claremon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Claremon Street is pet friendly.
Does 8 Claremon Street offer parking?
No, 8 Claremon Street does not offer parking.
Does 8 Claremon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Claremon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Claremon Street have a pool?
No, 8 Claremon Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 Claremon Street have accessible units?
No, 8 Claremon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Claremon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Claremon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Claremon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Claremon Street has units with air conditioning.
