Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

77 Newbury St.

77 Newbury Street · (617) 851-1505
Location

77 Newbury Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Teele Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NO FEES! Available 9/1 Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment located on Newbury St, Somerville, steps to Teele Sq and 8-10 mins to Davis via the bike path. The apt itself has hardwood floors, white walls, laundry, new vinyl windows to help with the heat, dishwasher, eat in kitchen, and a HUGE backyard! All that is required to sign a 1 year, 1 page lease is a completed rental application and your last month's rent. There are NO other fees-- no security deposit, and broker fee. We are a small family business and only ask for last month up front. Well maintained 6 family home-

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Newbury St. have any available units?
77 Newbury St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 77 Newbury St. have?
Some of 77 Newbury St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Newbury St. currently offering any rent specials?
77 Newbury St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Newbury St. pet-friendly?
No, 77 Newbury St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 77 Newbury St. offer parking?
No, 77 Newbury St. does not offer parking.
Does 77 Newbury St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Newbury St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Newbury St. have a pool?
No, 77 Newbury St. does not have a pool.
Does 77 Newbury St. have accessible units?
No, 77 Newbury St. does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Newbury St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Newbury St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Newbury St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Newbury St. does not have units with air conditioning.
