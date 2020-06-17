Amenities
735 Somerville Avenue Apt #1, Somerville, MA 02143 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. - 1 bed/1 bath (1st floor, front unit) - LANDLORD pays for gas and electricity - Open modern/updated kitchen and living room - Hardwood floors - Free use laundry in-unit - Street parking (off-street spots for rent/+2 available) Transportation Bus: 83, Somerville Ave @ Elm St (0.05 mi) Bus: 77, Massachusetts Ave @ Porter Red Line Sta (0.24 mi) Bus: 87, Elm St @ Porter St (0.06 mi) Subway: Red Line, Porter (0.25 mi) Rail: Fitchburg Line, Porter (0.25 mi) Bus: 88, Highland Ave @ Conwell St (0.40 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590110 ]